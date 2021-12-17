That was a mean little trick the National Weather Service of Seattle just pulled, promising “liquid sunshine” over the weekend on Twitter, getting our hopes up for something golden and magical.

What they are really predicting, as clarified by meteorologist Carly Kovacik on Friday morning, is more rain.

Now, if what you’re hoping for is significant accumulation of snow on the mountain passes, strong gusty winds along the coast, gale warnings on the open water or even the usual Pacific Northwest winter rain, well, then you’re in luck.

Thanks a lot, NWS, for getting our hopes up.

Good news first (well, for some of you 😉): tomorrow looks mostly dry.



In other news, somewhat warmer temps arrive on Saturday (along with healthy helping of liquid sunshine). You can see the next frontal system taking shape well offshore in this visible satellite loop. #wawx pic.twitter.com/SD5wdJ64SG — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 16, 2021

Though Friday will start off foggy and remain cloudy, it will be a mostly dry day, according to Kovacik. By Friday evening, however, we’ll enter an “active period” with weather systems coming in from the west and spreading inland.

That means rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains. As much as 10 inches of snow is expected to accumulate at Snoqualmie Pass and up to 2 feet at Stevens Pass.

It sure does feel like winter is finally here in the Pacific Northwest! Whether you’re staying cozy inside or heading for the great outdoors, here’s our guide to winter sports, salves and more this season.

With most colleges and universities starting their winter breaks, the Washington State Department of Transportation is strongly urging folks who will be crossing the passes to check the chain requirements frequently.

Winter break starts tomorrow for most schools and I bet that means even more people going to the passes for fun. PLEASE be prepared for possible delays. PLEASE follow traction requirements. PLEASE check our website for more tips: https://t.co/VAePRfbtyP pic.twitter.com/RXyaWJJfkA — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 16, 2021

Strong, blustery winds are also expected over the weekend with gusts of up to 60 mph possible along the coast and the Strait of Juan de Fuca as well as some pockets of western Skagit and Whatcom counties, Kovacik said.

Wind advisories and warnings have been issued for Friday night along the coast, western Whatcom and Skagit, Admiralty Inlet, the San Juans and a few other places prone to high winds. A gale warning has been issues for offshore waters along the coast and up into Canadian waters.

The Seattle area could see gusts of up to 25 to 30 mph at the peak, which is expected on Saturday morning, she said.

While temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s to 50s over the weekend, they should drop back down into the lower 40s by Monday, according to the weather service.