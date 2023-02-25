Seattle-area residents will see a slight easing of record-low temperatures Saturday but should also gear up for up to a half-inch of snow in the evening, the National Weather Service said.

And as much as eight inches up snow is expected in the mountain passes, along with heavy winds, while areas farther north, such as Bellingham, could see nearly a foot Saturday.

In Seattle, temperatures Saturday could hit 42 degrees, with snow and rain starting by 3 p.m. and possible overnight accumulation of less than half an inch. Sunday will bring winds with gusts of up to 17 mph, along with more rain and snow, though with no accumulation expected.

This latest dose of wintry weather comes as warmer, moister air from the Pacific piles into a cold air mass that has been parked over Western Washington, said Jeff Michalski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

For the Seattle area, the influx of warmer marine air means that what snow “does fall will likely be melting during the day,” Michalski said.

Advertising

But for the mountain passes and in areas farther north, the warming will come later, so more of the precipitation will fall as snow, Michalski said.

Stevens and Snohomish passes could see eight to 22 inches of snow through Sunday, along with winds gusting as high as 40 mph, said the NWS. The agency has issued a winter storm warning for the Cascades from Whatcom County south to Snoqualmie Pass through 10 p.m. Sunday.

The cold air mass, which Michalski said blew in from Eastern Washington and British Columbia, broke or tied daily temperature records Friday.

Seattle’s low of 25 degrees broke the previous record low for that date (26 degrees) set in 1917, according to the NWS. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s low of 22 beat the previous low of 24 in 2011.

Although temperatures are expected to gradually rise in coming days, Seattleites shouldn’t see this as winter’s last gasp.

That air mass is so large and cold that the Seattle area could see light lowland snow into early next week, Michalski said. “So we’re not quite out of it.”