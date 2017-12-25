Many Seattle residents enjoyed a white Christmas full of snowmen and snowball fights.

After the Christmas beauty of 2 to 3 inches of snow across the Seattle area — and the magic of snowballs, snowmen and sledding — cold temperatures were setting the stage for a refreeze, and a tricky and possibly treacherous commute. To be sure, slippery roads contributed to a number of crashes over the holiday weekend. But officials were warning that black ice and patchy freezing fog Tuesday morning could prove dangerous.