Many Seattle residents enjoyed a white Christmas full of snowmen and snowball fights.
After the Christmas beauty of 2 to 3 inches of snow across the Seattle area — and the magic of snowballs, snowmen and sledding — cold temperatures were setting the stage for a refreeze, and a tricky and possibly treacherous commute. To be sure, slippery roads contributed to a number of crashes over the holiday weekend. But officials were warning that black ice and patchy freezing fog Tuesday morning could prove dangerous.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.