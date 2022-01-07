Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea has declared a disaster in the city.

In a news release posted Friday, the city cited “unprecedented and record-breaking snowfall.”

On Thursday, Leavenworth was hit with 36 inches of snow in less than 24 hours. Some pockets saw up to 48 inches in the past 48 hours, “causing concern for life safety and structure stability in the community at large,” the news release said.

The declaration allows the city “to use local resources that can aid quickly,” and is a “pre-requisite for state and federal emergency aid funding,” according to the release.

Mayor Florea also authorized Public Works Director Tom Wachholder to request aid from the National Guard “for assistance with citizen welfare checks, food delivery, general snow cleanup and private driveway snow removal,” the release noted.