If you felt unseasonably cold yesterday, it wasn’t just you: According to the National Weather Service, the coldest temperature in the Lower 48 was reported Wednesday in Western Washington.

Temperatures dropped to “21 frosty degrees” at Hurricane Ridge, and a daily record low of 33 degrees was logged at the Forks airport.

Meanwhile, across Puget Sound, a sunny summerlike weekend has devolved into a week of the Pacific Northwest’s signature false-spring move: cold mornings, stretches of rain and — as the weather service cheerily reminded us Wednesday morning — rainbow potential.

More rain arrived early Thursday. But given that fire season is off to an early, concerning start, it could be welcome news for some.

