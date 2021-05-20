If you felt unseasonably cold yesterday, it wasn’t just you: According to the National Weather Service, the coldest temperature in the Lower 48 was reported Wednesday in Western Washington.

Not the usual place, but the coldest temperature of the day in the lower 48 was in Western Washington. 21 frosty degrees at Hurricane Ridge RAWS weather site this morning.



A little lower in elevation, the Forks airport tied a daily record low at 33 degrees as well!

#wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 20, 2021

Temperatures dropped to “21 frosty degrees” at Hurricane Ridge, and a daily record low of 33 degrees was logged at the Forks airport.

Meanwhile, across Puget Sound, a sunny summerlike weekend has devolved into a week of the Pacific Northwest’s signature false-spring move: cold mornings, stretches of rain and — as the weather service cheerily reminded us Wednesday morning — rainbow potential.

Another day of showers (and rainbows!) ahead for Western Washington. Here's last night's view of sunset from the south end of Snohomish County. #wawx pic.twitter.com/n3omZP95V9 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 19, 2021

More rain arrived early Thursday. But given that fire season is off to an early, concerning start, it could be welcome news for some.