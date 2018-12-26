The tide in coastal areas around Seattle is predicted to reach between 12 and 13 feet each morning through the new year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Unusually high tides called “king tides” will arrive on beaches in the Seattle area and coastal areas statewide each morning through the end of the year.

King tide is an informal term for an extremely high tide. The tide each morning in the Seattle area is predicted to reach between 12 and 13 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The tides occur when the gravitational pull of either a full or new moon is strengthened by the gravitational pull of the sun, according to NOAA.

In Seattle, NOAA recorded a high tide of 12.98 feet at 7:26 a.m. Tuesday. The agency predicts a high tide of 13 feet at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday, and a high tide of 12.93 feet at 8:59 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service had issued a coastal flood advisory for four hours Tuesday morning for the shorelines of Puget Sound and Admiralty Inlet around high tide.

There’s a possibility of mixed rain and snow for areas north of Everett and around Hood Canal, with temperatures hovering around freezing, the weather service said Tuesday. Areas along the Canadian border could see brief slushy accumulations of up to one inch starting Wednesday.