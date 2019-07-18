If July has you feeling cheated out of the stunning Seattle summer you expected, take comfort in two things: First, sunnier skies are on the way this weekend. Second — and perhaps more surprisingly, depending on how long you’ve lived here — this summer isn’t actually all that unusual, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ve had a lot of people say, ‘What’s happened this summer? Where’s our summer?'” meteorologist Dana Felton said. “And actually, temperature-wise, we’re actually slightly above normal.”

This month has been cloudier than is average for July, with an average of 79% of the sky covered between sunrise and sunset, Felton said. But cloud cover for the previous two years was below normal, which may make this month seem cloudier by comparison. Data shared by the service on Twitter indicates 36% average sunrise-to-sunset cloud cover in July of 2018 and 2017, and 59% in 2016.

“Rain-wise, we’re already above normal for the whole month,” Felton said. “The normal for the whole month of July is seven-tenths of an inch in Seattle, and we’re at 1.09 right now, so we’ve surpassed the monthly normal already.”

On the whole, though, Felton said this July hasn’t been too abnormal; Seattle just hasn’t seen a “normal” July for a few years.

The Seattle area will see some showers and mostly cloudy skies Thursday, with a high around 70, Felton said. But temperatures are expected to rise this weekend, when the weather service predicts sunshine and highs in the upper 70s or low 80s.

Meanwhile, much of the rest of the country is experiencing a heat wave that’s expected to worsen in the next few days.