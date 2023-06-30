Sunshine. Blue skies. High temperatures.

They’re not going anywhere, and there’s “no indication of a real cooldown” anytime soon, said Carly Kovacik, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Above-normal temperatures will persist over the next seven days across Western Washington, according to the weather service, and are expected to peak Tuesday and Wednesday.

There also isn’t any rain forecast in the Seattle metro area or the lowlands of Western Washington in the upcoming week, Kovacik said.

As we hit the halfway mark of the year heading into July, Seattle currently stands at 14.02 inches of rain, or 69% of the normal rainfall total. The first half of 2023 was the driest since 2008 and the third driest in the last 40 years. San Francisco and Los Angeles both had more rainfall than Seattle in the first half of the year, the weather service said.

Friday will begin with a bit of a reprieve from the warmth for most areas across the region as a marine layer of clouds lingers through the morning hours, giving us our last bit of June Gloom on the final day of the month.

But afternoon sunshine will rebound quickly Friday, warming high temperatures into the mid-70s F throughout the Puget Sound interior and upper 60s along the coast, the weather service said.

Morning clouds will kick off the weekend on Saturday, too, albeit a bit lighter in coverage. High temperatures under the afternoon sun will spike into the upper 70s to low 80s in the interior and low 70s along the coast.

“And Sunday, still not much of a difference. Probably less cloud cover in the morning by then, but high temperatures still topping off mid- to upper 70s,” Kovacik said.

High pressure will boost temperatures even more next week, with highs in the low 80s Monday, upper 80s on the Fourth of July and hovering on either side of 90 degrees Wednesday as the heat peaks in the Puget Sound interior, especially in areas away from the water, the weather service said.

As high temperatures are expected to make a run at 90 degrees next week, the weather service warns of increasing risk of heat-related illnesses, especially in those sensitive to heat or who don’t have access to effective cooling and hydration.

Dry and warm weather expected through the weekend – unusually warm by the Independence Day Holiday – with moderate heat-related impacts possible for much of the interior of Western Washington. #WAWX pic.twitter.com/AvtgVjAElM — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 29, 2023

While temperatures soar inland, the coast will remain slightly cooler early next week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

With increasing temperatures, “fire weather concerns will be increasing next week, especially with the holiday fireworks. With warm and dry conditions, it’ll be conducive for fire starts and rapid fire spreads,” Kovacik said.

Overnight lows early next week across Western Washington will cool into the upper 50s, potentially mitigating the unusually warm daytime temperatures, the weather service said.

Here's a look at the latest forecast for several locations across western Washington for the next week. Right now temperatures are most likely to peak Tuesday/Wednesday next week. We're monitoring a ~35% chance that the heat continues or worsens into late next week. #wawx pic.twitter.com/PaPQR24GAb — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 29, 2023

Temperatures are expected to remain well above normal through the end of next week. The weather service is monitoring a 35% chance that the heat will persist or even worsen through next Friday.