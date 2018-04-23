Only 10 times since 1945 has the Seattle area had a streak of three or more days of 70 degrees-plus in April.

Maybe it’s a good day to do some gambling, Seattle.

After all, we’re about to get lucky with an odds-defying stretch of warm, sunny days with temperatures that will soar into the 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

We could see three or possibly even four days of 70-plus-degree weather, depending on how warm it gets Monday, weather service meteorologist Dana Felton said.

“It’s pretty rare for us to get three days in a row above 70 in April here in Seattle,” he said. “It’s only happened 10 times since 1945 that we’ve had a streak of three or more days of 70 degrees plus in a row (in April).”

On Monday morning, the weather service predicted that the day’s high would reach 69 degrees; Tuesday is expected to reach 75 degrees and on Wednesday and Thursday, it could creep as high as 78 degrees.

Over the last 74 years, Felton said, we’ve only seen 10 Aprils with stretches of days in the 70s. Six times they were three-day stretches, three times they were four-day periods and once it was a five-day stretch. That was two years ago “when we had four days in the 80s, which crushed the record,” Felton said.

The chance of getting three days in a row of temperatures above 70 degrees is 1 in 345. If Monday breaks 70, and we have a four-day stretch, we’re beating odds of 1 in 555, said Felton.

Based on the climate history of Seattle, the odds of having 3 consecutive days of 70 degrees or higher in April are 1 in 345 or about a 0.3% chance. If you like beating the odds, then this week is for you. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 23, 2018

Regardless, Friday will see a return to cooler temperatures, though the computer models do not agree on whether that will be accompanied by rain, Felton said.

“We’ll be back to normal and probably won’t even get to 60 on the weekend,” he said.

While certainly people should go out and enjoy the weather if inclined, Felton cautioned that this is the time of year for people to be wary about jumping in any water.

“It’s still really cold and you can actually go into shock pretty fast,” he said. “It looks inviting because it’s hot, but we tell people to wear a life jacket or just stay out.”