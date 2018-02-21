The chill is expected to persist until at least the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

How cold is it?

It’s so cold in the Puget Sound region that both Olympia and Bellingham broke daily records with temperatures that dipped to 13 degrees and 22 degrees, respectively, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“Olympia is colder than the North Slope of Alaska this morning,” said weather-service meteorologist Dana Felton on Wednesday. It helps that the capital city had snow on the ground and clear skies, he said.

In Seattle, the temperature Wednesday morning was 27 degrees, two degrees higher than the date’s record low of 25 degrees, was set in 1957.

The most recent date Seattle broke a record low was on Feb. 25, 2011, when temps dipped to 20 degrees, Felton said.

He said the weather service is predicting a chance of snow in the region Wednesday night and Thursday.

“It’s not going to warm up,” he said, adding that the weather service is predicting a continuation of chill at least until the weekend.

Then it’s likely to get a couple degrees warmer, said Felton, and rain is in the forecast.

“Right now,” he said, “the weekend is looking like it’s going to be wet.”