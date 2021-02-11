Disappointed with the dusting of snow falling on much of the Puget Sound this morning? Sad it’s not where you live?

Just wait, says the National Weather Service of Seattle. More is definitely on the way.

On Thursday, some areas of the Sound woke to light dustings of snow with a band of accumulation near the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

[THREAD] Here is a look at snow accumulations from this morning through early Friday morning. This does NOT include totals for the next system arriving Friday night into Saturday. More will be on the way! #wawx pic.twitter.com/5EV6EaUXAF — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 11, 2021

But slightly heavier snow is falling in the interior southwest region and will be moving north through the day though it might not make it to Everett, said weather-service meteorologist Maddie Kristell.

It’s taking time because dry winds from the east are stripping moisture from the weather system that’s coming in from over the Pacific Ocean. That means it takes longer for the air to become saturated enough again for snow.

But Thursday isn’t the main event anyway, Kristell said.

“If you don’t get snow today, then for sure you will on Friday and Saturday,” she said

On Friday evening into Saturday, weather models are showing we’ll likely get at least 4 to 6 inches of snow, with higher totals possible in Seattle and a foot or more in Pierce and Lewis counties near the Cascades, she said.

Kristell said she imagines this snow may be enjoyed more widely than perhaps in the past, as many people are not commuting.

“Hopefully more folks can enjoy it at home,” she said.

We have ourselves a persistent area of light snow extending from the San Juan Islands into Island County. If you're awake, please let us know if you've received any accumulation! The main snow maker for the day is currently just offshore the WA Coast. #wawx pic.twitter.com/61ym3PPsUk — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 11, 2021