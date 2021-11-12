The short nontechnical version of the weather forecast for Western Washington on Friday and through the weekend is this: More rain is on the way. Plenty of it.

It is expected to rain heavily on Friday morning, due to an atmospheric river, also known as a Pineapple Express, that originated about 30 degrees north over the central Pacific and is blowing east-northeast toward Washington.

Rain will continue to move inland through the morning hours. Showers will begin to taper off into the afternoon and evening, but don't expect the break to last. More is on the way Saturday into Sunday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/P8gX7z6Iqh — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 12, 2021

While Saturday is expected to be “more dry than wet” during the day, according to Matthew Cullen with the National Weather Service of Seattle, Friday will see heavy rains and by Saturday night, it will likely be raining again. That rain will be with us until the middle of next week.

Interested in a more technical discussion about what's heading our way today in terms of the heavy rain? Here's a great update from our friends at @NWSWPC!



Just want the short, non-technical version? Plenty of more rain on the way! #wawx https://t.co/EZj9ZO6lqa — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 12, 2021

In a more detailed explanation, the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said regional Doppler radars show there will be a substantial area of moderate to heavy showers moving across Western Washington and Northwest Oregon on Friday morning, particularly across the coastal ranges and the western slopes of the Cascades.

“It is these areas where the flow will be orthogonal to the terrain and the greatest rainfall totals realized,” the Weather Prediction Center said.

Those areas could see an additional three inches of rain on Friday, which increases concerns about runoff and flooding.

The Seattle weather service office reported a rumble of thunder around 12:50 a.m. Friday, and said a few additional lightning strikes are possible. “When thunder roars, go indoors!” NWS reminded on Twitter.