Wednesday will be the last of a four-day hot streak of temperatures in the upper 80s. But it's almost summer, so get ready to cool off.

Cooler weather is just around the corner for Puget Sound area residents who’ve been enjoying — or enduring — the streak of historically unusual hot weather that’s marked the end of spring.

Wednesday will be the last in a string of four days that reached 85 degrees or more this June while the first day of summer on Thursday will see a return to the region’s more typical and cooler temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The highs on Sunday through Tuesday were 88, 87 and 85 degrees, respectively, and Wednesday is forecast to reach into the upper 80s as well, weather-service meteorologist Dustin Guy said.

“After today … things will start to cool down,” he said. “Friday will be the coolest, around 70 degrees, and then we will start to see a bit of a warming trend over the weekend.”

The weekend is expected to end with temperatures in the upper 70s, Guy said.

Our average temperature in June is 71 degrees, Guy said, and before 2015, the region averaged just one day in June that reached a high of 85 or above.

Over the last four years, however, we’ve seen at least one streak of three or more consecutive warm days with highs of at least 85 degrees. In 2015, there were eight consecutive 85 degree-plus days, Guy said.

“It’s highly unusual,” he said, “but it’s getting more frequent.”