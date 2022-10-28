Trick-or-treaters and those looking to partake in any spooky festivities this Halloween weekend might want to pack a raincoat.

In usual Seattle fashion, rain will make an appearance through the weekend into Halloween as temperatures reach into the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will roll in Friday, with rain likely in the Seattle area and other parts of the central Puget Sound region. Forecasts indicate the sun will peek out for a bit in the evening until showers return.

While the chance for rainfall will continue on Saturday, it’s expected to be the driest day of the weekend, though still mostly cloudy, said meteorologist Dustin Guy.

“If you have anything to do outside on the weekend, Saturday is definitely going to be your day,” he said.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to remain in the mid-50s as rain moves in by the afternoon and continues into Monday morning, Guy said.

Rain on Halloween night might “taper down” in the evening, but forecasts show it will be wet nonetheless, according to Guy. A convergence zone bringing in more rain to the area on Monday is likely.

“The chances of it being dry Halloween evening are pretty low,” he said.

Temperatures will be reach 54 degrees Monday, according to the weather service.

And despite witch-ful thinking, the sun set at 6 p.m. for the last time this year on Wednesday, ushering in the gloomy wet season that some National Weather Service staffers refer to as “The Big Dark.” Expect the sun to set on Halloween at 5:53 p.m.