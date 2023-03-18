It finally feels like spring in Seattle, so no one is going to read this story.

That’s OK. Enjoy Saturday’s sun, 60-degree temperatures and calm winds while they last. Showers and below-normal temperatures are expected to return by Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency predicts a dry and mild Saturday across Western Washington. It’ll feel similar to Friday, though we’ll have more cloud cover that will taper throughout the day. Temperatures could reach the mid-60s in the lowland areas.

The roadways on both Snoqualmie and Stevens passes are bare and dry, with ice in some spots of Stevens Pass, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

In the Cascades, avalanche hazards are moderate to considerable, with dangerous conditions that may develop as sun destabilizes the snowpack, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center. The warming increases the chance of wet and loose avalanches, as well as deep slab avalanches and cornice falls.