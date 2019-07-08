It doesn’t feel much like summer in the Seattle area right now — and that’s not likely to change this week, according to the National Weather Service, which says showers and high temperatures in the lower to mid-70s are expected much of this week.

But don’t worry, said meteorologist Kirby Cook: July is generally the hottest month of the year, and by the end of the month it’s almost certain to be much warmer.

In the meantime, however, the upper-level trough that has been “hanging around over the area” has brought more rain to the region than we’ve had in several weeks, Cook said.

July, is that you? After the past couple of summers, one might forget that it can still indeed rain in the second week of July. And here's what's coming – a front bring widespread rain to Western Washington Tuesday night and Wednesday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/0LgsdpbhDN — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 8, 2019

The cloud cover should shift east and showers should taper off throughout Monday, he said. “The ceiling (of lower clouds on the stratus deck) will lift, the clouds will scatter and we may see a break in the clouds and some sunshine.”

Tuesday could start off dry, but a frontal system that’s bringing heat to Alaska is expected to work its way here by late Tuesday, bringing showers to coastal communities in the afternoon and into the interior overnight and into Wednesday.

Showers are looking likely the rest of the workweek as well, said Cook, though there could be some nice sun breaks on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures throughout the second week of July are likely to be in the low to mid-70s, Cook said.

“It kind of doesn’t feel like July this morning,” Cook said around 6 a.m. Monday, “but it certainly is.”