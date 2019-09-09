If you feel like we just skipped the end of summer and went straight into fall, you’re not alone.

With a forecast this week for “much cooler” weather than last week and at least three days of scattered showers and drizzle, “it will feel like fall,” said meteorologist Kirby Cook of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

An upper-level trough bringing unstable and unsettled weather patterns and widely scattered showers to the Puget Sound region Monday and Tuesday will keep things “cool and drippy” for the first part of the week, Cook said Monday morning.

There will also be a chance of thunderstorms, particularly on Monday afternoon. However, they wouldn’t be near as spectacular as the more than 2,200 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes seen here on Saturday between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., a rare occurrence in our region.

An upper-level ridge will bring some sunshine to the area on Wednesday and Thursday, when we’ll likely see sun breaks in the afternoon and highs in the mid-70s, Cook said.

Thursday, he said, is likely to be the sunniest day of the week.

Clouds, cooler temperatures and a good chance of wetter weather return on Friday and are likely to last through the weekend, he said.