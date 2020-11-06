It’s going to be a blustery weekend as icy wind from Canada whips through the Puget Sound region, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Sustained winds are likely to be between 5 to 15 miles per hour over the weekend, said weather service meteorologist Matthew Cullen, with gusts of 20 to 35 mph through Sunday.

The wind from the Fraser River Valley is expected to taper off a bit Friday afternoon and then ramp up again Saturday, when the highest winds are expected north of Seattle, meteorologist Samantha Borth said.

A small craft advisory is in effect throughout the Puget Sound region. The weather service issues such advisories when sustained winds are strong enough to create waves that make it dangerous to be out on the water in a small boat.

The windiest areas might actually see slightly warmer overnight lows, Cullen said, while those with less wind, like Tacoma and Olympia, will see more widespread freezing.

High temperatures are expected to hit 51 degrees in the Seattle metropolitan area on Friday and the upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday, Cullen said.