It’s going to be a blustery weekend as icy wind from Canada whips through the Puget Sound region, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Sustained winds are likely to be between 5 to 15 mph over the weekend, said weather service meteorologist Matthew Cullen, with gusts of 20 to 35 mph through Sunday.

The wind from the Fraser River Valley tapered off a bit Friday afternoon and is expected to then ramp up again Saturday, when the highest winds are expected north of Seattle, meteorologist Samantha Borth said.

Later Friday, NWS meteorologist Mary Butwin said the winds will shift slightly Sunday, when the Olympic Peninsula will likely see the highest wind speeds. They’re expected to start to subside by Sunday night, she said.

A small craft advisory is in effect throughout the Puget Sound region. The weather service issues such advisories when sustained winds are strong enough to create waves that make it dangerous to be out on the water in a small boat.

The windiest areas might actually see slightly warmer overnight lows, Cullen said, while those with less wind, like Tacoma and Olympia, will see more widespread freezing.

High temperatures hit 50 degrees in downtown Seattle on Friday, Butwin said. Saturday and Sunday, which are both expected to hit high temperatures in the mid-40s, will likely be slightly cloudy with clearer skies near the end of the weekend, she said.

The chillier temperatures could linger through the first part of next week, with some possible rain on Tuesday and Wednesday and stronger systems near the end of the week, Butwin said.