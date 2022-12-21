While snow has stopped falling in Western Washington, frigid temperatures and icy roads continue to disrupt traffic and public transportation. With cold temperatures forecast to persist in the coming days, holiday travelers may be wise to budget extra time for their journeys.

King County Metro has put all its buses on snow routes and has temporarily suspended 34 lines. Several lines were already paused due to ongoing steering issues with roughly 10% of its fleet, but the snow and ice has forced more suspensions. Riders looking for alternate route should check Metro’s website.

The roads, while still tenuous, have improved some. Every mountain pass was closed for a time Tuesday due to hazardous conditions and spinouts on the roads. White Pass and Highway 20 remain closed, but Snoqualmie, Blewett and Stevens passes have reopened. Traction tires are advised for Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie, while chains are required for cars not equipped with all-wheel drive over Blewett and Stevens.

WSDOT urged travelers not to ignore requirements.

“It’s not OK to ignore traction requirements or think you don’t need to chain up when required,” the agency said in a tweet Wednesday. “Those choices can lead to fatalities, and at the very least messes with your life & other people’s lives.”

The region is not forecast to receive much more snow. But the problem is re-freezing, said WSDOT spokesperson James Poling. When temperatures dip below the 23 to 25 degree mark, which is expected in some parts of the Puget Sound region in the coming days, the common road salts no longer melt the ice, so crews must resort to sand along with more plowing, Poling said.

Advertising

“There’s still a chance for black ice and refreezing. We’re not expecting the weather to get above freezing by Friday,” he said. Similar challenges apply to urban streets in Seattle, Bellevue and other areas where roads were drivable Tuesday afternoon, but morning refreezes can sometimes be slicker than the initial snow.

On Seattle’s streets, around 50 vehicles have been clearing arterials around the clock. Side streets may not get the same love, however, creating potentially hazardous conditions, especially down hills. The Seattle Department of Transportation keeps a live map of how often roads are serviced.

Express lanes on Interstate 5 resumed their normal pattern after WSDOT crews held them pointed south on Tuesday due to concerns ice and snow would build up during the 40 minutes it takes to switch them from south to north.

Related Best and worst times to travel on WA roads and ferries this holiday week

For those looking ahead to Christmas and one the busiest travel weekends of the year, temperatures aren’t forecast to rise above freezing until sometime Friday. Seattle could see some freezing rain Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

The weekend is looking a bit warmer, with rain and temperatures in the 40s expected.

Anyone planning to take a ferry should expect occasionally long wait times, Washington State Ferries warned Wednesday. Several routes, including to Bremerton and Kingston, have still not been restored to consistent full service due to ongoing staffing shortages within the agency. Crews will run two boats when they’re able, but riders should prepare for the possibility of just one boat.

Seattle Times reporter Mike Lindblom contributed to this report.