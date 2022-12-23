Nearly 7,000 people began Friday without power in the Seattle area, the vast majority of them residents of Snohomish County.

More than 5,500 customers without power were reported in Snohomish County just before 10:30 a.m., with a large cluster in Everett. A few hundred outages were reported in Seattle, most of them in South Seattle.

Puget Sound Energy, which supplies power in Tacoma and other Pierce County cities, reported only 59 outages. And in the San Juan Islands, 850 were without power by midmorning, after an outage Thursday evening left nearly all without power.

