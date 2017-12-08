In what's usually one of the Pacific Northwest's wettest months, the sun shines on.

This weather we’ve been having here in Western Washington — dry, clear, cold and sunny — is expected to continue through the weekend and all the way through toward the end of next week.

Steve Reedy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, said the stagnant weather pattern with a strong upper level ridge that’s been over much of the West Coast will continue for a while, keeping away most clouds and any adverse weather systems.

“I’m not seeing any rain through Thursday,” he said.

Fog, that was predicted to engulf the region throughout this past week and become increasingly dense as the days passed, materialized only in some areas.

That’s because, according to Reedy, “fog is tricky.”

“It’s hard to predict because it depends on a lot of things and not just if we have sky cover,” he said. Wind and temperature play into it as well, he said.

“If it gets too cold, the moisture will settle and become frost,” he said

He said that’s what happened in much of the Seattle area where temperatures dropped to 28 degrees at the Weather Service station in the University District.

“It was just a little too cold,” Reedy said. Instead of battling fog, “everybody in Seattle was busting out their window scrapers.”

Area residents can expect mostly clear skies on Saturday and Sunday with highs of 47 to 50 degrees and overnight lows about 40 degrees. Things may cool down just a bit on Sunday night with a predicted low of 36 degrees as the week kicks off.

Said Reedy about the continuing dry stretch during what is traditionally one of the Pacific Northwest’s wettest months: “I certainly wouldn’t complain about it.”