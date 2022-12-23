Freezing rain has brought Seattle-area bus service to a halt and closed all runways at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday morning.
All King County Metro bus service is suspended, Metro tweeted at 4:30 a.m., promising an update at 7 a.m. The buses are unable to leave their bases because of “deteriorating and unsafe road conditions,” according to the tweet.
Sound Transit followed a few minutes later with its own notification that Sound Transit Express services have been “suspended until further notice.”
Runways at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are “closed indefinitely as we continue to work to de-ice the surfaces,” the airport tweeted just after 5 a.m. Friday.
This story will be updated.
