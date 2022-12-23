Freezing rain has brought Seattle-area bus service to a halt and closed all runways at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday morning.

All King County Metro bus service is suspended, Metro tweeted at 4:30 a.m., promising an update at 7 a.m. The buses are unable to leave their bases because of “deteriorating and unsafe road conditions,” according to the tweet.

Metro buses are unable to leave bus bases due to deteriorating and unsafe road conditions. We regret the impact on our riders. We will add service as soon as it is safe for customers and employees. — King County Metro Transit Alerts 🚏🚍⚠️ (@kcmetroalerts) December 23, 2022

Sound Transit followed a few minutes later with its own notification that Sound Transit Express services have been “suspended until further notice.”

ST Express services suspended until further notice due to icy road conditions https://t.co/A72ghlmtHX — SoundTransit-Alerts (@Alerts_ST) December 23, 2022

Runways at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are “closed indefinitely as we continue to work to de-ice the surfaces,” the airport tweeted just after 5 a.m. Friday.

SEA runways are currently closed indefinitely as we continue to work to de-ice the surfaces. Safety is our priority before we can reopen the runways. Check with your airline for further updates on your specific flight. 5:10am pic.twitter.com/X6WWaLHlyM — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) December 23, 2022

