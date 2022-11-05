I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions after several vehicle spinouts and collisions.

Eastbound traffic is stopped at exit 34 near North Bend and westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 106 near Ellensburg, according to a tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation. It is unclear when the route will reopen.

WSDOT advised drivers to take U.S. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass or U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass, but the storm is making driving challenging on all the mountain passes.