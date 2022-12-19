Nearly 1,300 customers are without power in Everett as of Monday night, according to the Snohomish County Public Utility District map.

The majority of the 1,254 customers without power are clustered in Casino Corner, according to the utility. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for up to 7 inches of snow from 7 p.m. Monday to Tuesday evening across the lowlands of Western Washington, including King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

Customers can report outages on the PUD website or call 425-783-1001 for reports of outages or fallen power lines. Darkened intersections should be treated as four-way stops.

People should stay at least 30 feet away from all fallen power lines and assume they are live and dangerous, the utility warned.

About 200 Seattle City Light customers were without power shortly after 9 p.m., down from the afternoon when nearly 7,000 customers lost power, primarily in the north Capitol Hill and Eastlake areas.

Puget Sound Energy reported more than 2,600 customers without power shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, more than 500 clustered in Olympia.