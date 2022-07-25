High temperatures are on the way and an excessive-heat advisory has been issued for the Puget Sound region from noon Tuesday through 10 p.m. on Friday.

With overnight low temperatures expected to be much higher than our normal night lows, here are some tips to sleep cooler:

Keep the sun outside. Close blinds and drapes completely on the sunny south and west sides of your dwelling, as direct sun can increase the temperature of a room by more than 10 degrees. Make a batch of mint tea without sweetener. Put it in the fridge and then into a mister. Use it to spray down your face and body. Put your sheets and pillowcase into the freezer for a few hours, and then make the bed with them. Put a couple of bottles of frozen water, or a bowl of ice water, in front of the fan that’s aimed at your bed. Grab some gel ice packs, freeze them, put them in pillowcases and place at strategic points — under your neck, knees, wrists. Turn off and unplug every electrical appliance you can.

Information from The Seattle Times archive is included in this report.