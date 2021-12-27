With freezing temperatures expected for most of the week, officials are urging residents of the Seattle area to stay inside and off the roads if possible.

If you need to venture out, you’re likely wondering whether the streets in your neighborhood have been plowed.

The city has an online map that shows which streets are closed, which have been serviced and which are due to be serviced. The map is updated regularly.

Red means a street is closed. Dark blue means that a street has been serviced within the past hour. Medium blue means a street has been serviced one to three hours previously. And light blue means a street has been serviced more than three hours ago. Yellow means a street is due to be serviced at some point.

Seattle’s streets are serviced by vehicles with snow plows, salt spreaders and/or de-icing equipment, according to the city’s website.

Advertising

Check it out Seattle’s map for snow-plowing updates

The city has background information about its snow routes and map here, and there are answers to some frequently asked questions here.

Busy streets that connect Seattle neighborhoods with downtown and the rest of the region are supposed to be plowed first, particularly when they’re important for getting to major public institutions like hospitals and schools, they’re important for first responders, or they’re important for major employers.

The city doesn’t plow non-arterial streets.