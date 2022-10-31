Rain, rain, go away, come again … any other day?

The Seattle area is in for a wet and windy Halloween, and the National Weather Service is expecting heavy rains and strong gusts again at the end of the week.

Rain continues overnight. Heavy at times. Showery and cooler midweek. Additional heavy rain and strong winds possible end of the week. #wawx pic.twitter.com/ZQ6tOhJggd — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 30, 2022

Whether you’re planning on trick-or-treating Monday night or are looking ahead to the rainy season, here are some tips from Seattle Public Utilities to help reduce flooding in your neighborhood and stay safe during wet weather.

Rake leaves

Heavy rains, gusty winds and falling leaves can lead to clogged storm drains, which can cause water to back up and flood streets and sidewalks.

Raking leaves in your yard and on the sidewalk can help prevent this. If you find you have more leaves than can fit in your yard-waste bin, Seattle Public Utilities is providing free extra yard waste collection for household customers in November. SPU will collect up to 10 extra bags for every collection throughout the month; all you have to do is set extra yard waste bags next to your food and yard waste cart on regular collection day.

If you have extra yard waste, make sure to indicate your bag contains extra yard waste or use a kraft paper bag. Fallen branches and twigs can also be set out, as long as they are tied into bundles (up to 4 feet long by 2 feet in diameter) with fiber twine.

Clear storm drains

Another way to help reduce flooding in your neighborhood is to keep storm drains clear of leaves and other debris. Use a rake or shovel, not your hands, to safely clear storm drains. Stand on the sidewalk, not in the street, while doing this.

Place collected leaves and other debris in your regular garbage bin because garbage and pollutants from the road could be mixed in.

Stay safe during the rainy season

Although residents of the Pacific Northwest are no strangers to the rain, being prepared for weather changes is the first step in staying safe.

If you see flooding, you can report it by calling Seattle Public Utilities’ Operations Response Center at 206-386-1800.

If you find a clogged storm drain that you cannot clear or is unsafe to clear, you can use the city’s Find It Fix It app to report the clog.

You should also have an emergency kit prepared, including a radio, flashlight, batteries, first-aid kit, emergency contact information, water and nonperishable food. Keep rain gear and warm clothing handy.