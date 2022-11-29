Seattle-area drivers: Give yourselves extra time on the roads today.

Most parts of the Seattle area will see about 1 inch of snow, but up to 4 inches is possible at higher elevations and in hilly spots, said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. Wind will accompany Tuesday’s snow.

Seattle-area flurries will start to fall in the morning, and more snow is expected in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures are expected to be near 38, but with wind chill will feel like it’s between 25 and 30.

Winter weather and wind advisories are in effect in the Seattle area. The winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday, while the wind advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

And if temperatures continue to drop, forecasters say this could be one of the coldest Nov. 29s on record.

Forecast high for Seattle tomorrow 36°. Number of years in the 77 years of records @FLYSEA Seattle has had a high as cold or colder than 36° on November 29th…4.

30° in 1985

33° in 2006 and 1975

35° in 2015.

Bundle up out there tomorrow. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 29, 2022

The snow isn’t expected to stick around — it’s expected to transition to rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Snow and rain are possible Wednesday night, and snow is likely again before 1 p.m. Thursday, followed by another chance of rain and snow. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible Thursday.

Meanwhile, a winter storm watch is in effect for Chelan County from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday, with heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations are likely to be between 6 and 10 inches, though spots at higher elevations could see even more.

The state Department of Transportation is urging drivers to delay non-essential travel if possible and exercise caution when traveling.