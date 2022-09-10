Smoke that settled over Puget Sound late in the week will likely hang around through Sunday before offshore winds push the unwelcome guest east toward Spokane and Idaho Monday morning.

The hazy skies, which have dampened sunrises and will likely turn Saturday’s full moon an eerie orange, are the first to settle over Western Washington this year, ending what had been a mercifully clear and clean summer.

A long, cool spring initially kept wildfires at bay in the state and favorable winds created a protective bubble west of the Cascades.

But fire activity has picked up amid high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity – gusts near the Columbia River Gorge have topped 50 mph. The winds have shifted west in recent days, bringing smoke from the Chilliwack and Pasayten fires in the North Cascades first to Whatcom and Skagit counties, then south into Snohomish and King counties.

A new fire near Skykomish erupted Saturday morning, halting vehicle traffic over Steven’s Pass and spurring evacuation orders for nearby communities. Ash has been reported as far south as Bothell.

As a result, air quality has degraded, although not to the historically bad levels. Sensitive populations in King County, including older people and children, are advised to stay indoors and avoid strenuous activity. Communities closest to the fires, including near the Canadian border, in the Methow Valley, near Lake Chelan and in other communities around the Cascade mountains, face unhealthy conditions and all residents have been advised to stay indoors.

Advertising

The temperature this weekend was forecast to touch 90 degrees. However, one silver lining of the smoke is that it may cool things down a bit, deflecting some of the heat and keeping the temperatures in the low 80s Saturday, said Maddie Kristell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the region, meaning fire risk is high. In response, King County Fire Marshal Chris Ricktets issued a Stage 2 burn ban for the county, prohibiting all outdoor recreational fires. Approved cooking and heating appliances that use gas and charcoal are still allowed.

Mount Rainier National Park issued a ban on all fires within the park.

Offshore winds will begin their eastward march Sunday, lowering temperatures clearing the air of smoke on the Washington coast. That relief likely won’t reach the Puget Sound region until Monday, said Kristell. When it does, the weather will start to look more like a normal September, with temperatures in the high 60s and scattered clouds.