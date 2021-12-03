After that stretch of warm weather, with overnight highs in the 50s and drenching atmospheric rivers that brought Seattle the wettest meteorological fall on record, December is expected to take a decidedly cooler turn.

Our return to more typical winterlike temperatures, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s, probably will feel colder than usual after the recent stretch of unseasonably warm days and nights, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy.

“It’s really just closer to what we’d expect in early December,” he said Friday morning, “but it’ll be a shock to the system after all the mild temps we’ve had.”

The cooler temps will be brought in by air coming out of the Gulf of Alaska, he said, unlike the warm tropical systems that brought us all those atmospheric rivers in November.

Unsettled weather remains in the forecast, Guy said, with rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains expected Saturday, followed by a break on Sunday and more rain and snow on Monday. More of the same is expected all of next week, he said.

Overall, December is expected to be colder and wetter than usual due to La Niña conditions, he said, which typically kick in right around now.

“We usually don’t get the long-term shift (to La Niña weather) until we get deeper into the winter season, and that’s starting to pan out now,” he said.