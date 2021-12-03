After that stretch of warm weather, with overnight highs in the 50s and drenching atmospheric rivers that brought Seattle the wettest meteorological fall on record, December is expected to take a decidedly cooler turn.

Our return to more typical winterlike temperatures, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s, probably will feel colder than usual after the recent stretch of unseasonably warm days and nights, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy.

“It’s really just closer to what we’d expect in early December,” he said Friday morning, “but it’ll be a shock to the system after all the mild temps we’ve had.”

The cooler temps will be brought in by air coming out of the Gulf of Alaska, he said, unlike the warm tropical systems that brought us all those atmospheric rivers in November.

A cooler weather pattern is expected across Western Washington through the next week. A few weather systems are expected to move through the area into Monday. Some uncertainty in the forecast, stay tuned for updates! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/aNBWhVFaTP — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 2, 2021

Unsettled weather remains in the forecast, Guy said, with rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains expected Saturday, followed by a break on Sunday and more rain and snow on Monday. More of the same is expected all of next week, he said.

Overall, December is expected to be colder and wetter than usual due to La Niña conditions, he said, which typically kick in right around now.

Advertising

“We usually don’t get the long-term shift (to La Niña weather) until we get deeper into the winter season, and that’s starting to pan out now,” he said.

Show caption

The return to cooler weather is a good thing for the region, said Guy, as precipitation in the mountains will contribute to the snow pack instead of melting and adding to concerns about flooding.

Record breaking rain was recorded throughout western Washington between September and November, a period sometimes called meteorological fall. Meteorologists use the term, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, because the more familiar astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on annual temperature cycles.

In total, 19.4 inches of rain were recorded during that time period at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, including 10.26 inches in November alone. The old record, set in 2006, was 18.6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

In Quillayute, 56.77 inches were recorded this year over the old record of 51.81 inches set in 1975 and in Bellingham, 23.55 inches were recorded between September and November, over the previous 1990 record of 17.14 inches.

Here is some of the record breaking meteorological fall (Sept. 1-Nov. 30) rain totals:



Bellingham 23.55" (1st) old record 17.14" (1990)

Seattle 19.04" (1st) old record 18.61" (2006)

Quillayute 56.77" (1st) old record 51.81" (1975)

Hoquiam 30.55" (4th)

Olympia 20.58" (8th) #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 2, 2021

Last month’s parade of atmospheric rivers of rain brought widespread flooding, evacuations, closed freeways, landslides, water rescues, airport closures, deaths and the declaration of a severe weather emergency in 14 counties.