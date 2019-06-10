It’s going to get hot this week, with some parts of Western Washington peaking in the 90s. But overnight lows in the 50s mean it shouldn’t be too hard to sleep.

All week, daytime highs are expected to be above normal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

By Wednesday, temperatures will have soared into the mid- to high 80s throughout much of the Puget Sound area, with places like Olympia and further south predicted to see 90 degrees, said weather service meteorologist Kirby Cook. Farther inland, Centralia and Chehalis could see highs of 93, Cook said.

“The good news is the lows will stay in the upper 50s,” said Cook. “I don’t see lows in the 60s where it gets uncomfortable.”

Wednesday still looks like the warmest day with a “moderate heat risk” for people sensitive to heat don't have an effective way to cool down or are not adequately hydrated). A push of marine air Thurs. should help knock high temps back down into the 70s for the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/uwyWHnsY2P — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 10, 2019

Cook said the heat-up on Monday and Tuesday will be gradual and Wednesday should be the only “really warm day.” By Thursday, an onshore flow will bring cooler temperatures, with the coastal region benefiting most.

The interior could still see temperatures in the low 80s on Thursday, Cook said. By Friday, things should be cooler with low 80s in Seattle but some other areas dipping into the lower 70s, he said, noting that the closer you are to the water, the cooler you’ll be.

Cook said it’s expected to be dry all week: The next possible hint of rain isn’t until next Tuesday, and even that doesn’t look certain.