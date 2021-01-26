For all you clamoring snow fiends out there, there’s a remote possibility you might see some icy flakes in the Seattle area late Tuesday into Wednesday.

But it’s not all that likely, thanks to expected 30 to 40 mph gusts of warm, dry wind coming out of the east, which makes snow less likely and could cause tree damage and power outages in the Enumclaw to North Bend area.

Dry weather through most of today across the area. Light precipitation will move through tonight into early Wednesday. Some uncertainty in locations of potential snow with the highest probabilities along the Hood Canal. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/LWSfmY7Djj — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 26, 2021

Even if snow appears in Seattle proper, it’s not going to last long, according to Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

DeFlitch said areas near Hood Canal are the most likely to see snow.

“In Seattle, there could be some snow-rain mix, but the chance will be gone once we hit 10 a.m.,” DeFlitch said.