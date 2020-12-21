A blast of snow is forecast Monday afternoon in many communities that are either above 1,000 feet or near north Puget Sound.

The storm will blow into the Puget Sound region on this first day of winter, when the Northern Hemisphere tilts farthest from the sun to create the shortest daylight of the year.

This brings excellent ski conditions in the Cascades, where Stevens Pass should get eight to 12 inches by early Tuesday, followed by colder air to keep the snowfall in place.

The latest forecast Monday morning calls for “lowland snow potential” of 1 or 2 inches in Port Angeles, less than 1 inch for places such as Monroe, but only a rain-snow mix or nonsticking snow in Everett, Seattle, Kent and Tacoma.

Watch for wind gusts of up to 29 mph, followed by gradual clearing and temperatures dropping from the morning high of 45 to a night low of 39 degrees.

After three mostly sunny days, a chance of rain returns Friday, but the National Weather Service doesn’t expect a white Christmas, as highs will reach 45 degrees.

The winter solstice just passed, at 2:02 a.m. PST Monday, so brighter days are coming, at least in the meteorological sense. Earth is tilted its maximum 23.5 degrees.

Jupiter and Saturn are closer together tonight than they have been in nearly 800 years, creating a brilliant spectacle — a so-called “Christmas star” — if the clouds part.

The winter solstice doesn’t inspire as much revelry as the summer solstice when Seattleites parade in Fremont (except during pandemics). But you can still celebrate with astronomy instructor Alice Enevoldsen, as she leads a sunset webcast starting at 3:45 p.m. on Zoom, in lieu of her usual live event in West Seattle. More on that at West Seattle Blog. Monday’s sunset will be at 4:20 p.m.