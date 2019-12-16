Get the sleds out, and check your boot bindings and traction tires, because it’s looking like a snowy holiday season up in the mountain passes.

A “pretty active system” is poised to move into the Puget Sound region midweek, bringing widespread rain into the lowlands and more than a foot of snow at higher elevations, said Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“There will be a weak system early in the week that could bring a few showers to some areas on the Pacific Coast, but the big story is Wednesday through Friday, when we will get the most active system we’ve seen so far and a hefty amount of snow in the mountains,” DeFlitch said Monday morning.

That’s great news for snow-sport aficionados looking forward to cutting some tracks in fresh powder at local ski resorts, several of which have either partially opened or plan to open soon. Stevens Pass plans to welcome skiers and boarders on Wednesday. Summit West at Snoqualmie opened Sunday. Parts of Crystal Mountain Ski Resort are also open.

Snow isn’t expected in lowland areas, as temperatures closer to Seattle will remain in the upper 30s to mid-40s throughout the week, DeFlitch said.