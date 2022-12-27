Put batteries in your flashlight and charge your cellphones: High winds are returning to Western Washington.

The Puget Sound region could see gusts up to 55 mph beginning Tuesday afternoon, setting the table for potential widespread power outages and an increased threat of landslides, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning will be in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday in the Seattle area and southwest interior, the weather service said. Southwest winds reaching 30 to 40 mph could blow down trees and power lines and make travel difficult. The weather service advises avoiding forested areas and staying in the lower levels of homes, avoiding windows, if possible.

About 3,500 Puget Sound Energy customers are without power as of Tuesday morning, a decrease from 9,000 customers Monday evening.

In the Cascade Mountains, 8 to 12 inches of snow are expected above 2,500 feet, with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Stevens Pass remains closed, with no estimated time for reopening, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Interstate 90 is open over Snoqualmie Pass.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 37 flights are delayed, and 77 flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware, which tracks delays and cancellations. Most of the canceled flights are operated by Alaska or Southwest airlines; Southwest has canceled 63% of its flights across the U.S.