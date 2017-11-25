The winds are part of a low-pressure system tracking across Vancouver Island, as part of a series of storms that has caused river flooding and a potential for landslides.

Meteorologists are warning of possible downed trees and power lines in parts of Western Washington as strong winds move across the region Sunday, capping a series of storms that caused rivers to overflow and a potential for landslides.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory along the Interstate 5 corridor in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties, warning of southeast winds between 20 and 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

The advisory begins Sunday morning and lasts until evening. Island counties and parts of coastal counties, from Clallam to Pacific, are also included.

“It’s going to be wet, and some areas, it could be a little windy,” the weather service’s Johnny Burg said Saturday evening. “Areas in the advisories — tree limbs could fall and power outages are possible.”

The winds are part of a low-pressure storm tracking across Vancouver Island that the service says will largely miss Western Washington.

From Seattle to Olympia to Tacoma, meteorologists expect wind gusts around 40 mph or less.

Rainfall totals will vary, ranging from ¼ to ½ inch in the Everett area and up to 3.5 inches in the Olympic mountains, according to the service.

The service is warning of possible landslides, particularly on steep coastal bluffs and hillsides across Western Washington.

Also, the added moisture could cause the Skokomish River in Mason County to overflow, and those living nearby should prepare for flooding, the service says.

“With the Skokomish River not far below flood stage, this amount of rain may drive it up above flood stage again by Sunday morning,” a weather statement says.

In King County, the weekend rain has caused minor flooding on the White River, and officials are monitoring the Green River for potential overflow, as of Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the Skagit River — which peaked at 5 feet above flood stage Friday, causing business and road closures in Mount Vernon — is receding. As of Saturday afternoon, the river was 3 feet below flood stage, the service reported.

Drivers heading across the Cascade range Sunday night should prepare for slick roads, and check the service’s Twitter account (@NWSSeattle) or website before making the trip.

Or, call 511 for information on mountain roads, specifically.