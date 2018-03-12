Spring is more than a week away, yet we could feel record-breaking warmth on Monday if a few atmospheric conditions align.

It’s still wintertime in Seattle, but we could see the earliest day of the calendar year above 70 degrees at Sea-Tac Airport (since record-keeping began there in the 1940s).

The key is that we need to get above that 70-degree mark, National Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy said, and it’s not a sure thing.

The current early-warmth record was set on March 15, 1947, which reached 72 degrees, Guy said.

“Officially, we’re going for a 70-degree high,” Guy said. “There’s a potential for the temperature to get just above that.”

What would need to happen to get us above 70 at Sea-Tac?

We’re set up pretty nicely with a ridge of high pressure deflecting any adverse weather to the north and offshore, Guy said. That’s how we hit 64 degrees on Sunday. And early-morning temperatures Monday were 8 to 9 degrees warmer than they were on Sunday.

Some areas in Seattle, at higher elevations, saw temps in the low 50s Monday morning.

Guy said the sun is still a little too weak this time of year to get us all the way past 70 on its own. It’ll need a little help, he said.

That’s where the potential for an easterly wind coming down the slopes of the Cascades could come into play, with sinking air compressing and warming over the lowlands.

But, Guy said, “That’s not a will, it’s a might.”

If all those things do come together, we could see the record-breaking warmth hit between 3 and 5 p.m. The last time we saw temps in the 70s was the last week of September.

This unusual warmth won’t last, however, with a return to normal expected Tuesday: 54 degrees and rainy.

“If you’re looking for the warmth, soak it in today,” Guy said. “Tomorrow is a cold, hard dose of reality.”