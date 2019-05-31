Sunny, blue skies most of the day and cooled-off nights will make the next week the sort that some people around here like. A lot.

“I personally wish every day could be like this,” said Chris Burke with the National Weather Service of Seattle. “Many people really like this kind of weather.”

Highs over the next week or so are expected to be in the 70s and not predicted to reach the 80s, Burke said. Onshore flows will keep nights cool, he said. And it will be dry, with the next chance of showers not until Thursday.

Morning clouds and fog are likely in much of the area, Burke said, though in some places, including Bellingham and mountain regions, the sky may be clear.

If it’s clear where you are, and you’re an early riser, you might be able to see what Earth Sky calls a “delicately beautiful sky scene” with Venus and the waning crescent moon visible together in the morning sky.

On Saturday morning, observers can use the waning crescent moon to find Venus. The two are the second-brightest and third-brightest celestial bodies, respectively, after the sun, according to Earth Sky.

“There’s something heart-stirring about seeing bright objects exceedingly low in the sky,” Earth Sky staff wrote on its website. “We promise you … if you look, and you spot them, you’ll be glad.“