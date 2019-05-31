Sunny, blue skies most of the day and cooled-off nights will make the next week the sort that some people around here like. A lot.

“I personally wish every day could be like this,” said Chris Burke with the National Weather Service of Seattle. “Many people really like this kind of weather.”

Highs over the next week or so are expected to be in the 70s and not predicted to reach the 80s, Burke said. Onshore flows will keep nights cool, he said. And it will be dry, with the next chance of showers not until Thursday.

Morning clouds and fog are likely in much of the area, Burke said, though in some places, including Bellingham and mountain regions, the sky may be clear.

If it’s clear where you are, and you’re an early riser with binoculars, you might be able to see Venus and the waning crescent moon at dawn.

Most Pacific Northwesterners will be too far north in latitude to see the perfect predawn view, which Earth Sky calls a “delicately beautiful sky scene.” But there will still be an opportunity for anyone with a clear sky to use the lit side of the crescent moon as an arrow to point out Venus near the horizon. On Saturday morning in Seattle, Venus will rise in the northeast at 4:25 a.m. and the moon will rise in the northeast at 4:37 a.m., according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Venus and the Moon are the second-brightest and third-brightest celestial bodies, respectively, after the sun, according to Earth Sky, and there’s “something heart-stirring about seeing bright objects exceedingly low in the sky … We promise you … if you look, and you spot them, you’ll be glad.“