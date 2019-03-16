"It’s shaping up to be pretty darn nice," says a National Weather Service meteorologist.
Spring weather arrived in the Seattle area Saturday, as partly sunny skies helped temperatures climb to 61 degrees.
More sun could make Sunday even warmer, and the high Monday could rise above 70, said Danny Mercer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“Today we had a front that fell apart off the coast, spreading some high clouds over the area. That held us back a little,” he said. “But the sun should come out tomorrow and stick with us until the middle of next week. It’s shaping up to be pretty darn nice.”
Snow blanketed Seattle only last month. And now, 71 degrees is forecast for Seattle on Monday, thanks to high pressure over the region, Mercer said.
Light rain could graze the Olympic Peninsula later next week but the Seattle area should remain dry.
