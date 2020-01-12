Will incoming wintry weather bring just a light dusting of snow to Seattle tonight? Or will a northern cold front rolling in this evening blanket the city with a couple of inches?

Weather forecasters weren’t sure Sunday morning, but will work to refine their predictions throughout the day.

Rain will continue across the city during the day but will likely turn to snow as a shock of cold air moves into the city in late afternoon or early evening. Snow accumulation could be anywhere from “a trace, a light dusting, to maybe a couple of inches,” said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “We try to give ranges, especially with snowfall.”

Temperatures were in the low 40s around 10 a.m. but are expected to drop below freezing tonight, Cullen said.

Snow could begin falling between 5 and 10 p.m. As the front heads south toward Olympia, rain will likely turn to snow late Sunday and into Monday morning.

The bigger concern? The cold weather that will linger in Seattle until at least Wednesday, Cullen said.

“It will be very, very cold and could be dangerous,” especially for people who work outside, he said. Near downtown, temperatures will hover around 30 degrees into Monday, and there’s a chance of light flurries that day, Cullen said. On Tuesday and Wednesday, he said, temperatures in the city center will stay in the mid-20s. It’s unlikely to snow on those days, he said.

Near Snoqualmie Pass, road crews were preparing for a third day of major snowfall: 8 to 12 inches are expected today, which follows an estimated 41 inches over the past 48 hours, according to state transportation officials.

The snow is coming down HARD today. We received 41 inches of snow on 48 hours. Here’s a picture of one of our avalanche crew members measuring the snowpack. pic.twitter.com/5cMDhxloFt — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 12, 2020

Early Sunday, the Washington Department of Transportation tweeted about multiple spinouts near the pass; around 8 a.m. eastbound Interstate 90 there was shut down and reopened before noon.

This story will be updated throughout the day.