After nearly a week of higher temperatures and drier weather than typical for this time of year, Puget Sound residents can expect wetter, cooler weather for the next week or so, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Monday will be mostly dry, said weather service meteorologist Samantha Borth, but by Tuesday morning, an “unsettled pattern” will roll in, bringing a series of rainy days that are likely to extend through the coming weekend.

High temperatures throughout the week are expected to be in the mid- to high 60s, a drop of at least 16 degrees from last week’s highs. Seattle hit 86 on Friday, breaking the old May 10 record of 80 degrees set in 1993,

The first third of May this year has been among the driest recorded, with zero rainfall over the first 10 days of the month. Even with the coming rain, the stage is set for increased risk of drought and an early and devastating wildfire season, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

The weather service is predicting above-normal precipitation for the next six to 10 days.

After our dry start to May, we will be switching gears this week as we undergo a pattern change to cooler, more unsettled weather. Looking ahead, the @NWSCPC hints at a good probability of above-normal precipitation for W WA in the 6-10 day outlook. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/IRNT6bC3ox — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 13, 2019

“It looks pretty wet for the next week at least,” Borth said. “It’s nothing record-breaking, but we should be back to a more typical pattern for May, and it’s been pretty dry, so this will help.”