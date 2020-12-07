That unseasonably warm weather we had last week? It’s over.

A small front passed over the north end of the Olympic Peninsula on Monday morning with some local rain and another weather system on its tail, bringing ocean swells up to 20 feet to the coast and rain to the lowlands ahead of its arrival Tuesday, according to Mary Butwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Big swells, around 20 feet, a little behind schedule for the coast but still on tap for this afternoon into early Tuesday morning. Swell this big can carry significant debris like logs on to the beach in addition to the chances of getting a sneaker wave. #wawx pic.twitter.com/xqsO4bhntF — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 7, 2020

Another front and a high-pressure ridge setting up offshore will bring a return of cooler temperatures and widespread rain with temperatures dropping from the 50s on Monday to the 40s on Tuesday and into the mid-30s by Friday and Saturday, said Butwin.

“It won’t be those sunny skies we had last week,” she said. “We’re going back to normal.”

With slight measurable rain on Sunday night, we narrowly missed having a completely dry first week of December, something the Puget Sound area hasn’t seen in more than a century.

How does the weekend look?

“Probably wet,” said Butwin.