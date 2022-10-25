Seattle giveth and Seattle taketh away.

The sun will set at 6 p.m. for the last time of the year Wednesday, ushering in the gloomy wet season that some National Weather Service staffers refer to as “The Big Dark.”

It’s this time of year when we pay for those summer evenings when the sun didn’t set until 8 or 9 p.m. Daylight saving time will end in less than two weeks, fast-forwarding our sunsets to 4:44 p.m., according to timeanddate.com.

From then on, residents of the so-called Emerald City won’t see daylight after 5 p.m. until Jan. 25.

That will come, of course, after December’s winter solstice, when the sun will set at a grim 4:20 p.m. At about 47 degrees latitude, Seattle gets fewer than 8 ½ hours of daylight on the shortest day of the year, Dec. 21.

As our sunsets creep earlier, Seattle weather is also expected to trend wetter. After a record-breaking dry and warm start to October, the weather is finally turning toward typical rainy days with highs in the 50s.

It was only just over a week ago, mind you, when Seattle’s high was 88 degrees.

Maybe we can all set alarms for March 5 and sleep until then. The sun will set at 6 p.m. that day.