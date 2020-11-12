The wind storm that was expected to hit Puget Sound on Friday has petered out a bit and the strong winds now will largely be confined the coast and south of Olympia.

But the precipitation is still on its way and by the end of the weekend all the mountain tops around us will be white with snow.

That’s great news for skiers awaiting the start of the season and not such good news for anyone who has to travel across the passes over the next few days.

Forecasters say the snow level will drop down to 3,000 feet and are predicting that Paradise on Mount Rainier could see up to 40 inches of new snow, Hurricane Ridge up to 18 inches and Stevens Pass is expected to get between 24 to 30 inches, said meteorologist Maddie Kristell of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Good morning! Mountain snow & low elevation rain is arriving through the weekend. Drive safely if your travel plans include the Passes! The wind forecast is still tricky, but the highest speeds will likely be focused along the coast & in areas south of Olympia. #wawx pic.twitter.com/nh7KUhIyM9 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 12, 2020

“I imagine this is a good first start for skiers and the snow pack,” said Kristell. “But if traveling through the passes this weekend, watch the conditions.”