As much as two feet of snow is expected on some of Washington’s mountain passes over the next 24 hours.

With finals week wrapping up at some universities and holiday travelers planning treks across the state, it’s a good time for drivers to review safety advice offered by the Washington State Patrol, the state Department of Transportation and the National Weather Services in Seattle and Spokane:

Check the latest updates on the mountain passes before you go.

Make sure you have the proper equipment, including chains, extra blankets and food.

Slow down and take it easy.

“The main thing is to take it sloooooow,” said State Patrol spokesman Rick Johnson, drawing out the last word for emphasis. He’s been giving that advice for 28 years, he said — and it bears repeating every winter.

If you have a choice of which route to take, Snoqualmie Pass may be your best bet: It’s expected to get 4-6 inches of snow between Thursday morning and about 10 a.m. Friday, said meteorologist Steve Reedy with the National Weather Service in Seattle. At Stevens Pass, 12-18 inches is expected, and White Pass is anticipating 18-24 inches.

Better yet, Reedy said, those who can put off their travel until midday Friday would be wise to do so.

“If they can avoid this weather, they should,” he said.