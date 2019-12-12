As much as 2 feet of snow is expected on some of Washington’s mountain passes over the next 24 hours.

With finals week wrapping up at universities and holiday travelers planning treks across the state, it’s a good time for drivers to review safety advice offered by the Washington State Patrol, the state Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the National Weather Service in Seattle and Spokane:

Check the latest updates on the mountain passes before you go. WSDOT posts statewide travel alerts and road conditions at wsdot.com/traffic.

Clear snow and ice from car surfaces before driving. Snow on the hood can blow toward the windshield and block your view.

Make sure you have the proper equipment, including chains, spare parts, jumper cables, extra blankets, food and water.

Keep your fuel tank and your wiper-fluid reservoir at least half full.

Keep your cellphone fully charged.

If you need to pull over, stay with your vehicle. Call for help or hang a colorful piece of cloth from your window or antenna.

Turn your headlights on.

Even when roads are dry, watch out for icy bridges.

Stay far behind the car in front of you so you have enough room to stop.

Don’t use cruise control.

Use brakes sparingly to avoid skidding. Don’t pump anti-lock brakes to stop.

Slow down and take it easy.

“The main thing is to take it sloooooow,” said Patrol spokesman Rick Johnson, drawing out the last word for emphasis. He’s been giving that advice for 28 years, he said — and it bears repeating every late fall and winter.

If you have a choice of which route to take, Snoqualmie Pass may be your best bet: It’s expected to get 4-6 inches of snow between Thursday morning and about 10 a.m. Friday, said meteorologist Steve Reedy with the weather service in Seattle. At Stevens Pass, 12-18 inches is expected, and White Pass is anticipating 18-24 inches.

Better yet, Reedy said, those who can put off their travel until midday Friday would be wise to do so. Or, avoid driving altogether if possible.

“If they can avoid this weather, they should,” he said.

Here's an updated timeline as to what to expect with regards to snow in the Cascades and its impact on the mountain passes today through Friday.#WAwx pic.twitter.com/kAB8YcGXgI — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 12, 2019

