A heavy band of snow blanketed Western Washington overnight Saturday, leaving between two to five inches of snow on the ground throughout King County Sunday morning.

Snow is expected to continue to fall throughout the day, adding up to another four inches throughout the Puget Sound, according to government forecasters.

The National Weather Service observed a low temperature of 27 degrees at Sea-Tac Airport Saturday night, but temperatures are expected to dip throughout the day and drop as low as 18 degrees Sunday night.

Whatcom County and the northern Olympic Peninsula saw the most snowfall overnight: Downtown Port Angeles saw 11 inches of snow, while Bellingham is reporting up to eight inches.

A weather system moving into Western Washington is filtering in enough cold air to make snow possible in an area that typically doesn’t see too much of it.

“It’s cold enough for snow and there’s enough moisture around, so we have enough snow to see snowfall across the area,” said National Weather Service Seattle meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch.

By 8 a.m., the weather appeared to be wreaking some havoc on Seattle drivers. Multiple collisions blocked off the southbound I-5 offramp at 41st Street, and the Washington State Department of Transportation posted footage to social media of a spun out vehicle near the King County and Snohomish County line on snowy roads.

The plows are out working the roads, like this one on northbound I-5 in Lynnwood. pic.twitter.com/UYniHoQN89 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 26, 2021

The City of Seattle opened two overnight severe weather shelters Saturday evening at Seattle Center’s Exhibition Hall and Compass Housing Alliance’s waterfront building at South Washington Street and Alaskan Way. Nearly 60 people sought shelter at Exhibition Hall Saturday night, and 29 people slept at Compass.

Pets are allowed at Exhibition Hall, but the Compass shelter accepts service animals only. A daytime warming center is also open at Seattle City Hall between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.